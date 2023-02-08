Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes

attacks on ukraine, russia

The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the British people for their support since “Day One” of Russia’s invasion – and pressed for fighter jets to ensure his country’s victory.

Zelenskyy’s visit seeking more advanced weapons comes as Kyiv braces for an expected Russian offensive.

Hundreds of lawmakers and staff packed the 900-year-old Westminster Hall for Zelenskyy’s speech.

It was only his second confirmed journey outside Ukraine since Russia invaded nearly a year ago.

At a joint news conference, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said fighter jets were “part of the conversation” about support for Ukraine, adding: “Nothing is off the table.”

The French president’s office said he will host Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris later in the day.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/8/2023 12:38:35 PM (GMT -6:00)