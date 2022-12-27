Zach Bryan drops ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’ album

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The chorus against Ticketmaster’s contentious concert pricing practices is growing, including Zach Bryan and friends.

The country music artist dropped a live album titled “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster” on Sunday.

Bryan also issued a statement on social media in which he decried “a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately.”

The statement doesn’t mention Ticketmaster by name except in the new album title, though he tagged the company in a separate Instagram post displaying the track listing. A message seeking comment from Ticketmaster was not immediately returned.

