Youthful offender status denied: Michael Davis facing Jan 15. capitol murder charges as adult

Michael Davis, of the two men charged with capitol murder in the Jan. 15 shooting death of Jamea Harris, was denied youthful offender status early Friday.

Davis, who is facing charges alongside former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, was 20 at the time of the crime. Miles was 21 and therefore ineligible for youthful offender.

A request for bond was also denied by the judge, and Davis’ lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Because his youthful offender status was denied, all future proceedings on Davis’ behalf will remain open to the public. Proceedings between Davis’ youthful offender request in May and Friday’s decision were temporarily sealed.

Davis and Miles remain in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where they have been without bond since their arrests in January.