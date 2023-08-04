Your Personal Vest: Immune system care

As you age, it’s important to keep your immune system operating optimally.

According to the Harvard School of Public Health, there are steps that we can take to improve our quality of life as we age and protect our immune system.

Some of them include:

Eating a well-balanced diet. Fruit and vegetables, lean sources of protein, and good fat in your diet.

Stay away from ultra processed foods.

Stay hydrated with water.

Find ways to get more regular physical activity. Exercise increases circulation as we age and helps us to maintain our strength and mobility.

Getting seven to eight hours of sleep is also recommended.

If you consume alcohol, do so in moderation.

If you smoke, quit.

Wash your hands frequently throughout the day.

If you’re not sure about any of these guidelines, work with your physician and see if you need any medications or vaccines that can help keep your immune system functioning optimally.