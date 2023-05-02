Your Personal Best: Walking sticks

Whether you’re hiking on a well-managed trail, wandering the wilderness or taking a walk in a park, walking stick or trekking poles are a great way you can ensure you have good balance, stability and efficiency of motion.

According to the American Hiking Society, walking sticks help take pressure off lower extremities while hiking or walking and distributes that pressure throughout your body.

Using them can help tone your upper body and lower body, and hiking or walking improves cognition and heart health when you do it as little as 10 minutes a day.

So go out and enjoy the beauty of nature. It’ll improve your mood and your health.