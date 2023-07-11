Your Personal Best: Sunscreen

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, you should keep a few specifics in mind when you’re picking the perfect sunscreen.

The SPF number, which stands for “sun protection factor,” should be 30 or higher. That gives you at least 97% coverage against the sun’s rays.

Make sure you see the words “broad spectrum” on the label. That means it covers both UVA and UVB rays.

Make sure the product is mineral based, especially if your skin is sensitive or you’re older than 50. In the active ingredients labeling, you should see the words “zinc oxide” or “titanium dioxide.”

And some important things to remember with any sunscreens include:

Reapply often, especially if you’re hanging out in the water or sweating a lot. Most sunscreens recommend reapplication after around 2 hours.

For full protection, you should be using about an ounce of product per application. To put that in perspective, that’s a full shot glass.

Staying out in the sun without protection can cause sunburns, increase signs of aging like wrinkles and age spots, or cause skin cancer.

Everyone going out in the sun should consider wearing sunscreen or sun-protective clothing, even if you have darker skin or don’t seem to get a sunburn. Sun damage and skin cancer are concerns for all skin tones.

If you have any underlying medical conditions or aren’t sure about which sunscreens might be best for you, speak with a board-certified dermatologist.