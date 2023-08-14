Your Personal Best: Stretching for flexibility

Being flexible remains important throughout your life, meaning the older you get the more imperative it is to work at keeping yourself active and flexible.

Dr. Milady Murphy has two simple flexibility-strengthening stretches you can do while sitting in a chair: The hamstring stretch and knee-to-chest stretch. Here’s how you do them:

Hamstring stretch: While sitting, extend your leg forward while keeping your heel toward the floor and toes to the ceiling Placing both hands above your knee, lean your chest forward into the stretch with your head neutral Hold for 10 to 30 seconds Repeat with opposite leg

Knee-to-chest stretch: While sitting, bring one knee toward your chest by grabbing behind your knee and lifting your leg toward your chest Hold for 10 to 30 seconds Repeat with opposite leg



If at any time you feel pain, stop. If the pain persists, contact your doctor.