Your Personal Best: Straight Leg Lifts

Everyone loses muscle mass as they age, and the process starts pretty early. But there are some useful exercises you can use to help keep or even gain muscle tone, Dr. Milady Murphy said.

After the age of 25, men and women lose about a half-pound of muscle per year, and that means a loss of strength, balance and joint stability.

But there’s good news, Murphy said.

“We can counteract that negative process with strength training exercises,” she said. “I have one such exercise that strengthens the quadriceps to help maintain our balance, effeciency and movement as well as knee and joint stability.”

Here’s how you do a straight leg lift:

Sit at the edge of a chair

Extend one leg forward and keep your toes pointed toward you

Engage your quadriceps and hold for 5 seconds before lowering slowly

Repeat with other leg

Repeat whole exercise three times

Murphy said this exercise can be done two to three days a week.

“This is effieicent, effective and easy to incoorporate into your daily activity or exercise program,” Murphy said.

If you experience any pain at any time, stop and consult with a doctor.