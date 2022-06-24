Your Personal Best: Staying hydrated

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

As high temperatures continue to oppress the citizens of Tuscaloosa, Dr. Milady Murphy emphasized the importance of staying hydrated.

“Every 20 minutes that you’re outdoors in the first hour, hydrate with 4 to 6 ounces of water. After that first hour, it is essential to hydrate with electrolytes,” she said.

Combining water and electrolytes boosts energy and increases stamina to make recovery easier. But these are not exclusive to drinks.

“Melons, peaches, tomatoes, lettuce and cucumbers also have the highest amount of water and electrolyte combination. That’s why salads are so great in the summer,” she said.

Staying hydrated can reduce the risk of heat-related injuries and illnesses, and help beat the rising heat.