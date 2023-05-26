Your Personal Best: Standing knee lift

As we age, we lose muscle strength and flexibility. But you can counteract that loss with some simple exercises using your body weight and a chair.

This exercise, called the standing knee lift, can be done while standing. A chair can be used for balance and safety.

Here’s how it’s done:

Stand 2 to 3 feet away from the chair, holding onto it for balance

Lift one thigh straight up, creating a 90 degree angle between your hip and thigh

Hold for 5 seconds

Repeat on opposite side, and repeat for 5 sets

This exercise strengthens your ankles, knees, thighs and lower abs, and it also works the upper body as you balance and maintain the position.

If at any time you experience any pain, stop. If the pain persists, consult with your physician.