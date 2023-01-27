Your Personal Best: Smoothie options

When you’re making or buying a smoothie, make sure it contains the things you need and not the things you don’t. Here are some ideas for nutrient rich smoothies.

Electrolytes are important, as are major nutrients potassium, magnesium and calcium, said Dr. Milady Murphy.

For potassium, you can blend a cup of blueberries and half of a banana. Alongside potassium, these fruits are nutrient-dense and high in vitamins, minerals and fiber.

For magnesium, you can blend a cup of walnuts and 2 tablespoons of dry oats. These items are high in magnesium, vitamins and miners, and they also contain good fat and fiber.

For calcium, you can use organic, plain nonfat Greek yogurt. Plain Greek yogurt has no additives or sugar, and it’s high in calcium and other major vitamins and minerals.

If you’re interested in some sweetness, you can use a half-cup of cranberry juice, but make sure the juice has no added sugar or high fructose corn syrup.

These nutrients are high in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that build up the immune system, and are good for your heart health as well.

Use water to thin to your preferred consistency.