Your Personal Best: Side Bend Stretch

This simple side bend stretch helps with back flexibility and offers relief for lower back pain.

Here’s how you do it:

While seated, widen your feet to hip-width apart

Bring your left arm across your chest and grab your right knee

Bring your right hand up and over your head

Gently lean to the opposite side, keeping your bottom hand as leverage so you can maximize your stretch

Hold for 10 seconds

Repeat on opposite side

You should feel this stretch through your waist, Dr. Milady Murphy said, but stop if you experience any pain. If pain persists, consult a doctor.