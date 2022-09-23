Your Personal Best: Side Bend Stretch
This simple side bend stretch helps with back flexibility and offers relief for lower back pain.
Here’s how you do it:
- While seated, widen your feet to hip-width apart
- Bring your left arm across your chest and grab your right knee
- Bring your right hand up and over your head
- Gently lean to the opposite side, keeping your bottom hand as leverage so you can maximize your stretch
- Hold for 10 seconds
- Repeat on opposite side
You should feel this stretch through your waist, Dr. Milady Murphy said, but stop if you experience any pain. If pain persists, consult a doctor.