Your Personal Best: Side Bend Stretch

This simple side bend stretch helps with back flexibility and offers relief for lower back pain.

Here’s how you do it:

  • While seated, widen your feet to hip-width apart
  • Bring your left arm across your chest and grab your right knee
  • Bring your right hand up and over your head
  • Gently lean to the opposite side, keeping your bottom hand as leverage so you can maximize your stretch
  • Hold for 10 seconds
  • Repeat on opposite side

You should feel this stretch through your waist, Dr. Milady Murphy said, but stop if you experience any pain. If pain persists, consult a doctor.

