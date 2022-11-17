Your Personal Best: Seated Leg Lift

Sitting for long periods of time can decrease overall body strength, but there are some simple exercises you can do to help.

This exercise is called the double leg lift, and here’s how you do it:

Sit deep in a chair with your abdominals in and place your hands slightly above your knees

Lift both legs up from your knees, working your toes toward you

Hold that position for 5 seconds

Bring down and relax for 5 seconds

Repeat for 10 repetitions

“This exercise strengthens your upper leg muscles as well as the lower leg muscles, lower abdominal strength and it improves circulation,” said Dr. Milady Murphy.

If you experience any pain at any time, stop. If the pain persists, talk with your doctor.