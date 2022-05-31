Your Personal Best: Seated Exercises

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Sometimes, exercise is the last thing we want to do, especially after a long holiday weekend.

Dr. Milady Murphy provided two easy exercises that burn big calories while sitting down.

“There are things that we can do sitting in a chair that can improve circulation, strength and flexibility,” she said.

These exercises require sitting on the edge of your seat, engaging and strengthening the muscles in your abdomen, or core.

The heel lift and leg stretch can be done in sequence as one set, with 10 repetitions for the former and 5 seconds per leg for the latter. Murphy recommended three sets two days a week.

“It increases lower leg strength and flexibility as well as improves circulation, and it’s done sitting in the chair,” Murphy said, and gets people the energy they need to continue working or relaxing.