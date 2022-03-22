Your Personal Best: Salt

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Although high in sodium, salt is an essential mineral in our daily diet, as it’s important for fluid balance and maintaining our muscles. However, if we intake too much, it can result in the stiffening of the arteries, which increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

According to Dr. Milady Murphy, salt is found in the highest amounts in some condiments, canned and processed foods, fried foods, and restaurant foods. It’s found in the lowest amounts in fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and good fats.

According to the American Heart Association, people should be consuming around 2300 milligrams of salt per day — one teaspoon. Because of this, it’s important to read the labels and see how many milligrams are in packaged or canned foods.

It’s always important to talk with your physician to see how many milligrams of salt you need, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.