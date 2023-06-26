Your Personal Best: Posture improvement stretches
Sitting for a long time can throw off your alignment and posture, and it can have a negative effect on your overall health.
Here are two simple stretches that can improve both alongside also reducing the risk of lower back injuries and increase circulation.
Here’s how you do them:
- Sitting at the edge of a chair, spread your feet slightly apart and relax your shoulders back and down
- Bring your elbows up and back, and squeeze together
- Hold position for 5 to 10 seconds, then relax
- Grab behind your knee and bring knee up toward chest
- Hold position for 5 to 10 seconds, feeling the stretch in your lower back and hamstring
- Repeat on other side, and repeat full sequence three to five times
As with any exercises, if you experience any pain, stop immediately. If your pain persists, talk with your doctor.