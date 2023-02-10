Your Personal Best: Oatmeal

According to the American Heart Association, oat bran and the type of oats found in oatmeal have a fiber that can lower bad cholesterol in the body and protect your heart’s overall health.

Dr. Milady Murphy said this type of fiber also helps regular your blood sugar, which is especially good for those with Type 2 diabetes.

Oatmeal is a blank slate, and if you’re looking to enhance the flavor, consider adding fruit or nuts for even more fiber and good fats.

If you have a sweet tooth, you can add a little honey or maple syrup. Cinnamon can also enhance the flavor without any extra calories.

If you want the most benefits from your oatmeal, steel cut or rolled oats are your best bet because instant or processed oatmeal doesn’t have the same nutritional power.