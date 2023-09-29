Your Personal Best: Oatmeal

Oatmeal is one of the best functional foods that can help lower your risk of heart disease and inflammation in the body, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Oatmeal contains a type of fiber that lowers the bad cholesterol in our body known as low density lipoprotein.

It also contains lots of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that not only build up the immune system but protect us from inflammation, especially when consumed on a daily basis.

Your best bet to get these nutritional benefits is by consuming wild or steel-cut oats, not the more processed instant oats.

If you want to add some additional flavor alongside more healthy benefits, nuts and fruit are best.