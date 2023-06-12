Your Personal Best: Neck stretch

As we get older, we tend to lose flexibility and range of motion throughout our body, stiffening up through our joints, ligaments and tendons.

One of the earliest places that’s evident is in the neck. Dr. Milady Murphy shares a simple exercise that can counteract that negative process. Here’s how you do it:

Neck stretch:

While sitting in a chair, relax your feet and set them slightly apart

Bring your shoulders back and down, and place your hands above your knees

Bring you chin down toward your chest; hold for 5 seconds

Bring chin back to center

Work chin toward shoulder; hold for 5 seconds

Look downward, bringing your chin down for 5 seconds

Bring chin back to center

Repeat and feel the stretch behind your neck

Repeat on opposite side

You can do these stretches one to three times a day. This stretch helps increase your range of motion and flexibility throughout the neck area, but it also improves your sightline. That’s especially important when you’re driving.