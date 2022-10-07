Your Personal Best: Nature and mental health

The beauty and sounds of nature are there for us to enjoy, said Dr. Milady Murphy, and being out in nature is good for your health, too.

“It improves cognition and aids in the reduction of stress, whether through exercise for observation,” Murphy said.

Being in nature releases feel-good chemicals known as endorphins, which have a calming effect on the body and mind, but it also stimulates part of the brain responsible for cognition.

“Significantly, it improves memory, recall and focus,” Murphy said. “As we get older, it’s important to take care and improve our mental health and outlook.”

You can bring the outdoors inside by bringing in plants, flowers and herbs, but you can also enjoy nature in your backyard if you have one.