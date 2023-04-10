Your Personal Best: My Plate method

If you’re living with diabetes, what you eat matters even more. The American Diabetes Association recommends focusing on portion sizes over calories when you’re working on regulating blood sugar.

The method they recommend, Dr. Milady Murphy says, is the My Plate method.

Here’s how it works. Using a 9-inch plate:

Fill half the plate with non-starchy vegetables like lettuce, carrots, spinach or broccoli

Fill a quarter of the plate with fruit like bananas, apples or oranges

Fill a quarter of the plate with a lean source of protein like fish, turkey, tofu or legumes

The American Diabetes Association also recommends good fats in your diet like nuts, olive oil and avocados. The amount should be determined by your health care provider because everyone regulates their blood sugar differently.

You can check out the My Plate method designed for diabetics right here.