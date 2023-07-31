Your Personal Best: Micro exercises

The No. 1 reason people don’t exercise is because they feel they don’t have the time. But getting in a little exercise can be as easy as taking your hands off the keyboard while you’re reading an email.

Micro workouts are short bursts of muscle training you can do just about anywhere, from the office to your home or even in line at the bank.

Dr. Milady Murphy has a few suggestions:

Punching exercise: Bring your arms forward and back in front of your chest for 10 seconds

Marching: While standing or sitting, bring your arms and legs up and down, working circulation into your muscle groups

Straight leg lift: For 5 seconds on each side, life your leg straight up and your toes toward you

The key to gaining benefits from micro exercises is to spread them throughout the day.