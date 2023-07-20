Your Personal Best: Mediterranean diet
According to the American College of Cardiology, the Mediterranean diet is one of the best dietary approaches in lowering the risk of heart disease, heart attack or stroke.
This lean protein, good fats, fruits and vegetables focused diet can also help improve cognition as you age.
Here are some great examples for simple dishes that compliment a meat or fish dish.
- Cucumber and tomato salad with a little red onion tossed in olive oil, lemon juice, salt and crushed garlic
- No-fat Greek yogurt with fruit, nuts and honey for sweetness
- Quinoa salad with chickpeas