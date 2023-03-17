Your Personal Best: Knee squeeze exercise

As we get older we tend to lose strength, and with that comes lose of balance, mobility, and efficiency in movement.

Here’s a simple exercise that can help slow down that process. It’s called the knee squeeze, and here’s how you do it:

Sit at the edge of a chair and place a ball or pillow between your knees.

While sitting at the edge of the chair, you’re engaging your abdominal muscles and improving your posture

With the ball/pillow between your knees, squeeze and hold for 5 seconds

Relax for 5 to 10 seconds, and repeat five to 10 times

This isometric contraction helps strengthen your leg muscles, especially the insides of your thighs.

If at any time you feel any pain during this exercise, stop immediately. If the pain persists, it’s time to talk to your physician.