Your Personal Best: Holiday Stress

The holidays are meant to be joyous but can also bring stress and anxiety.

Besides exercise, good nutrition and getting enough sleep, the American Psychological Association recommends three major coping techniques.

Find a quiet space and engage in diaphragmatic breathing (breathing from your belly, not your chest)

Prayer or meditation

Progressive muscle relaxation, where you contract and then relax your muscles, starting from your feet and working your way up to your head

If your stress is overwhelming or interferes with day-to-day life, it’s important that you get professional guidance or medical intervention.