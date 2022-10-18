Your Personal Best: Heel-toe exercise

As we get older, we tend to lose muscle endurance and strength.

Dr. Milady Murphy has an exercise that can counteract that negative process, especially in the abdominal area and legs.

Here’s how it works:

Sitting at the edge of a chair, place your hands on the outside of the chair and ensure the chair is secure

Extend one leg forward and touch that heel to the floor

Bring your leg back and touch your toe to the floor

Repeat on other side

“This exercise, known as the heel-toe, increases circulation, improves muscular endurance and muscular strength of the lower leg and abdominal strength,” Murphy said. “These muscles are so important for life’s daily activities.”

If you feel any pain at any time, stop. If the pain persists, contact a doctor.