Your Personal Best: Healthy snacking

Most snack foods come packaged and processed, loaded with sodium, fats and sugar and contain little to no nutritional value. But there are healthy snacks out there, especially if you learn to combine complex carbohydrates like fruit and vegetables with quality protein and fat like nuts and nut butter, Dr. Milady Murphy said.

“These combinations are not only tasty and great in regulating blood sugar, but have lots of vitamins and minerals and fiber to keep us going throughout the day,” Murphy said. “Especially mid-morning and midafternoon when that blood sugar tends to drop.”

The age-old example is an apple or celery with nut butter.

When you’re picking your nut butter, Murphy said, make sure you avoid the words “hydrogenated” or “partially hydrogenated” on the label.

“These are trans fats that are not heart healthy,” Murphy said. “When selecting nut butters just make sure in the ingredients if just has the type of nut and a little bit of salt.”

If you’re building a traditional peanut butter and jelly sandwich, make sure your jelly doesn’t include high fructose corn syrup.