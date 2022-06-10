Your Personal Best: Healthy, savory marinades

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Everyone has to eat, and everyone likes to eat food that tastes good. But sometimes the things that taste good aren’t always the best for us.

Dr. Milady Murphy says food can taste great and be great for you by using herbs, spices and olive oil as marinades.

“Marinades made with fresh herbs and spices or dried along with olive oil protect against the carcinogenic effect of high temperature grilling or cooking,” she said.

Cooking at temperatures higher than 350 degrees can increase the risk of food bearing cancer-causing agents. Its the polyphenols, or antioxidants, found in herbs, spices and olive oil that form a barrier over the foods being cooked.

“Now, to get that protection you need to marinade the meat or fish for 30 minutes or longer in the refrigerator. That will give time for the marinade to marry the flavors, but also create that barrier against high temperature grilling or cooking,” Murphy explained.

Marinades containing those three ingredients can be made at home, or purchased at your local grocery store.

“Just make sure there is no sugar added. Sugar enhances the carcinogenic effect of high temperature grilling or cooking.”