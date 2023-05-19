Your Personal Best: Healthy marinades

Marinades made with fresh or dried herbs and spices alongside olive oil can help protect against the carcinogenic affect of high-temperature grilling or cooking. Anything above 350 degrees is considered high temperature, and cancer-causing agents can be produced in high-temperature cooking, especially in grilling and cooking meats and fish.

Marinades with olive oil, herbs and spices contain polyphenols, a type of antioxidant that serves as a barrier.

To get that protection, you should marinate your items for 30 minutes or longer in the refrigerator, ensuring there’s enough time for the flavors to soak into the food but also to create that barrier against high-temperature cooking.

If you’re not interested in making your own marinades, plenty are available premade in the grocery store, but make sure you pick one without added sugar.