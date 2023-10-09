Your Personal Best: Hamstring exercises

Your Personal Best: Hamstring Stretch

Here’s a simple hamstring exercise that can help increase your range of motion and potentially reduce the risk of hip or lower back pain.

Seated hamstring stretch:

  • Use a rolled up beach towel or a sports band
  • While seated, place one leg on a sturdy chair and place the towel or band around the ball of your foot
  • Gently pull the toes toward you and feel the stretch all the way up your hamstring
  • To magnify the stretch, gently lean forward through your hip
  • Repeat on opposite side

If you feel pain, stop, and if the pain persists, consult with a doctor.

