Your Personal Best: Hamstring exercises

Here’s a simple hamstring exercise that can help increase your range of motion and potentially reduce the risk of hip or lower back pain.

Seated hamstring stretch:

Use a rolled up beach towel or a sports band

While seated, place one leg on a sturdy chair and place the towel or band around the ball of your foot

Gently pull the toes toward you and feel the stretch all the way up your hamstring

To magnify the stretch, gently lean forward through your hip

Repeat on opposite side

If you feel pain, stop, and if the pain persists, consult with a doctor.