Your Personal Best: Hamstring exercises
Here’s a simple hamstring exercise that can help increase your range of motion and potentially reduce the risk of hip or lower back pain.
Seated hamstring stretch:
- Use a rolled up beach towel or a sports band
- While seated, place one leg on a sturdy chair and place the towel or band around the ball of your foot
- Gently pull the toes toward you and feel the stretch all the way up your hamstring
- To magnify the stretch, gently lean forward through your hip
- Repeat on opposite side
If you feel pain, stop, and if the pain persists, consult with a doctor.