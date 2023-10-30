Your Personal Best: Getting outside is good for you

According to the American Psychological Association, nature has a calming effect on the body and mind. It does that by releasing those feel-good chemicals known as endorphins.

Endorphins are good for our emotional well-being.

Additionally, according to WVUA 23 Chief Meteorologist and beekeeper Richard Scott, plants like basil and rosemary and flowers like zinnias and marigolds attract honey bees, bumble bees, hummingbirds, butterflies and other critters that aid in pollination.

That’s good for our food sources and our crops, which is also good for our environment.

Whether you plant them in your garden, or create a green space on your patio or terrace, it brings about joy, which is good for our well-being, but it’s also good for our environment too.