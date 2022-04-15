Your Personal Best: Getting Outdoors

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

There’s more to good health than being physically fit. Sometimes going outside is essential for mental health.

“Being outdoors and enjoying nature has a calming effect on the body and mind and may even improve heart health according to the American Psychological Association,” said Dr. Milady Murphy.

In West Alabama, there are plenty of parks you can visit for exercise or relaxation. Learning to incorporate nature into your lifestyle has a calming effect on the body and mind by releasing chemicals known as endorphins, Murphy said.

“Nature is to be enjoyed,” said Murphy. “Whether it be in parks or our backyard, it’s good for our health.”