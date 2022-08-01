Your Personal Best: Fighting inflammation

Inflammation is brought on through arthritis and overuse injuries to our bodies, but certain foods can aggravate or increase inflammation.

Foods that are high in trans fats, processed foods and foods high in sugar are some of the most common culprits, Dr. Milady Murphy said.

But there are foods that can reduce inflammation, such as foods containing high amounts of antioxidants, Omega 3 fatty acids and good fats.

Some examples include:

Berries and cherries

Dark green vegetables

Cold water fish

Tree nuts, like pecans, almonds and walnuts

Canola oil and olive oil

“Getting these types of nutrients into your daily diet can help reduce that inflammation marker in your body,” Murphy said. “Along with working with your physician in getting that right type of medical intervention.”