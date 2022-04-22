Your Personal Best: Fighting Frailty

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

People experience several changes as they age, but luckily, one of them can be reversed through a simple additive to one’s diet.

According to Dr. Milady Murphy, frailty is a weakness associated with the aging process because of strength and stamina loss.

However, according to the National Institute on Aging, frailty can be slowed down and even reversed by incorporating positive lifestyle techniques such as good nutrition in the form of lean and liquid protein.

“Getting protein in our diet is good for our muscles so they can tone as we age,” said Murphy. “Secondly, getting more fruits and vegetables into your dietary plan is essential because they’re high in vitamins and minerals.”

Exercise — specifically strength training — will improve muscle strength, tone and balance and enhance independence as people age.

It’s important to work with your physician to get the right nutritional balance in your diet. Incorporating positive lifestyle interventions will slow down the aging process and improve the quality of life.