Your Personal Best: Fiber

According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, women older than 50 should be consuming about 21 grams of fiber a day and men should be consuming about 30 grams a day.

Fiber is best found in fruits and vegetables, grains, cereals, nuts and seeds, and staying hydrated with six to eight glasses of water a day is key to ensuring that fiber does what it should.

It lowers bad cholesterol, helps regulate blood sugar, builds up your gut’s immune system and helps increase your mobility.

If you’re not sure you’re getting enough fiber, talk to your physician. They may recommend a fiber supplement like fiber powder dissolved in water or fiber gummies. Taking a supplement makes hydration even more important.