Your Personal Best: Exercises to Combat Fatigue

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

If you’re still recovering from the flu or COVID-19 symptoms and are experiencing any fatigue, there are three exercises that are recommended you do to increase circulation, strength and stamina.

The first exercise can be done by sitting at the edge of a chair, extending one leg out and bringing your toes toward you for five seconds. This will increase leg strength and flexibility.

The next exercise is known as the heel lift, where you can place your hands above the knees while lifting your heels up. Repeating this twenty times will increase strength as well in the lower leg.

The final exercise is known as the shoulder shrug, which you can simply do by creating a fist and placing your hands on the outside of your hips. Then, lift your shoulders up to your ears and gently place them down for 10 repetitions.

Overall, doing these exercises in a sequence will increase circulation, energy and strength.

If the fatigue is lingering longer than expected, you should consult with your physician.