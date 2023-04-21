Your Personal Best: Exercises that can help prevent falls

According to the National Council on Aging, 23% of all are related to a lack of strength and physical activity. While no two falls are the same, strength training and exercise can reduce your risk.

Here are three simple exercises you can do from a chair that will help lower your risk of a potential fall.

Heel lift:

While seated, place your feet slightly apart

Keeping your toes on the floor, lift your heels up and then down for 10 repetitions

Toe lift:

While seated, place your feet slightly apart

Keeping your heels on the floor, lift your toes up and down for 10 repetitions

Knee ups:

While seated, place your hands on the outside of your chair

Bring one knee up, then down

Alternate knees and repeat for 10 repetitions

These three exercises, when done in sequence once or twice a week, can help improve strength in your lower abdominals and your legs. Strengthening those areas can reduce your risk of falling.

If you’re not sure how to start an exercise program, consider talking to a personal trainer or an exercise instructor. If you have any injuries, make sure you talk to your physician.