Your Personal Best: Exercises for balance

As we get older we tend to lose strength. When that happens, mobility is lost as well.

Here are two simple exercises that can counteract that negative process, and how you do them.

Double leg lift:

While sitting deep in a chair, place your hands on the side, lift both legs up and pull your toes toward you

Hold for 5 seconds, and repeat with toes facing down

Repeat each hold for five times, five seconds each time

Knee-ups:

While sitting deep in a chair and keeping your abdominals in and hands to the side, lift one knee up so your foot is about 6 inches off the floor and then place it down

Repeat with your other knee

Repeat five times on each side

When done in a sequence, these two exercises can help increase leg strength and circulation as well as improve mobility and balance. Aim for doing these at least two days a week.