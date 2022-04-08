Your Personal Best: Exercise Modifications

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Sometimes it can be hard to start an exercise routine, however, there is a way that people can ease into it.

According to Dr. Milady Murphy, exercise modifications can be a great way to improve strength and stamina and reduce the risk of injury.

“One example can be when you’re involving activities that increase a strain on the wrist, elbows, knees or back, to use a thicker mat instead of thin ones,” said Dr. Murphy. “It absorbs shock better and reduces the risk of injury. Another example is when you are strength training, instead of heavier weights, use lighter ones of bands to increase a range of motion.”

Dr. Murphy said if you’re not sure how to go about modifications, talk to an exercise instructor or trainer in order to get proper guidance.

If you’re recovering from an injury, work with your physician or see a physical therapist.