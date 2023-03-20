Your Personal Best: Exercise cognition

A recent study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health indicates that just 10 minutes a day of moderate to vigorous exercise improves cognition.

The areas that were studied included executive action, or planning and organization, focus and memory, said Dr. Milady Murphy

Types of exercise included walking, brisk walking, jogging, swimming, cycling, even dancing.

What this type of physical activity does is use large muscle groups continuously. That brings oxygen into the system. Even 10 minutes at a time is beneficial.

This type of exercise improves cognition, which is important as we age if we want to keep our independence.

If you don’t know how to go about starting an exercise program, work with an exercise instructor or personal trainer.

If you’re recovering from injury, talk to your physician about a physical therapist.