Your Personal Best: Exercise and breast cancer

Exercise can be an important tool in reducing the risk of breast cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

“Exercise regulates the hormones insulin and estrogen,” Murphy said. “And aids in keeping our body weight in check, thereby reducing the risk of breast cancer.”

A total of 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week is recommended. That’s the equivalent of 30 minutes a day five days a week. Exercise can be broken into 10-minute chunks three times a day to gain the same benefits, Murphy said.

“Exercise, along with healthy eating and working with your physician to get the right guidance on the proper screenings, are all ways to reduce the risk of breast cancer, especially as we age,” she said.