Your Personal Best: Digestion and fiber

As we age, our digestive and immune systems tend to slow down.

According to the American Gastroenterological Association, one way to build up the immune system and increase motility is to add more fiber in our diet.

“Fiber is found in highest amounts in fruits and vegetables, whole wheat grains, certain cereals, nuts and legumes, and even commercial supplementation,” said Dr. Milady Murphy.

So what’s the recommended dose?

For women, 21 grams a day

For me, 28 grams a day

“Getting these nutrients into our daily plan builds up the immune system and increases that motility,” Murphy said,

If you’re not sure about how much fiber you’re getting, work with your physician to make sure there is that balance.

Increasing fiber too soon may cause gastrointestinal distress, so it’s important to get guidance from your physician.