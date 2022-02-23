Your Personal Best: Dark chocolate

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

If you’re a chocolate lover and looking for a healthier snack food, dark chocolate may be the way to go.

According to the American Heart Association, dark chocolate contains flavonoids that may increase circulation and lower blood pressure.

The American Heart Association also recommends to snack in moderation since it is high in calories. One ounce a day is recommended.

If you’re looking to get healthy heart benefits, ensure that when you read the label for dark chocolate that it has the number seventy percent or higher of the cocoa bean. That way, you’re ensuring flavonoids to get heart benefits.