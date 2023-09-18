Your Personal Best: Compound movement exercises
This compound movement exercise is designed to increase circulation, burn calories, tone and increase flexibility.
Here’s how you do it:
- While sitting in a chair, make your hands into fists
- Lean at the waist, bending down toward your ankles with your head in a neutral position
- Come back up and, keeping your stomach tight, press your hands up above your shoulders
- Bring your hands back down
- Repeat 10 times
You can repeat this exercise every other day, and as you get more proficient with it you can add handheld weights.