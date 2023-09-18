Your Personal Best: Compound movement exercises

This compound movement exercise is designed to increase circulation, burn calories, tone and increase flexibility.

Here’s how you do it:

While sitting in a chair, make your hands into fists

Lean at the waist, bending down toward your ankles with your head in a neutral position

Come back up and, keeping your stomach tight, press your hands up above your shoulders

Bring your hands back down

Repeat 10 times

You can repeat this exercise every other day, and as you get more proficient with it you can add handheld weights.