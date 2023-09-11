Your Personal Best: Cognition and nutrition

According to the National Institute on Ageing, what you eat affects your brain. Some foods help and others could hurt your cognition, memory or retention.

The best foods shouldn’t come as a surprise: Fruits and vegetables, lean sources of protein, good fats.

It should also be no surprise that fried and ultra-processed foods aren’t the best for you, especially foods high in trans fats or sugar. Consume in moderation.

If you’re not sure about how to get healthy items into your diet on a regular basis, speak with your physician or a registered dietician.