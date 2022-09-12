Your Personal Best: Cholesterol

Cholesterol is a waxy-like substance that we make in our body. It is comprised of two types: HDL and LDL.

HDL is known as the good cholesterol, or high-density lypoprotein. It’s what keeps our arteries flowing.

LDL, or low-density lypoprotein or the bad cholesterol, is what clogs our arteries.

Working with our physician to get a blood lipid profile check regularly helps us understand if there is that balance between good and bad cholesterol in lowering our risk factor toward heart attack and stroke.

A dietary plan that’s high in fruits and vegetables, lean sources of protein, and good fats along with exercise or physical activity or healthy lifestyle allows the body to make more good cholesterol.