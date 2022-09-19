Your Personal Best: Chair squat

These days, most people are sitting down longer than they should. But you can do a little something to counteract the negative without moving away from your chair, said Dr. Milady Murphy.

Here’s how you do the chair squat:

While sitting in a chair, place your hands firmly on the chair to outside of your hips

Widen your feet hip-width apart

Push up and shift your weight onto your heels

Slowly sit back, shift your weight back at a 45-degree angle and keep your head neutral

Repeat for five to 10 repetitions for one to three sets

If at any time you experience any pain, stop the exercise. If pain persists, consult with a doctor.