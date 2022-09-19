Your Personal Best: Chair squat

These days, most people are sitting down longer than they should. But you can do a little something to counteract the negative without moving away from your chair, said Dr. Milady Murphy.

Here’s how you do the chair squat:

  • While sitting in a chair, place your hands firmly on the chair to outside of your hips
  • Widen your feet hip-width apart
  • Push up and shift your weight onto your heels
  • Slowly sit back, shift your weight back at a 45-degree angle and keep your head neutral
  • Repeat for five to 10 repetitions for one to three sets

If at any time you experience any pain, stop the exercise. If pain persists, consult with a doctor.

