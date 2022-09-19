Your Personal Best: Chair squat
These days, most people are sitting down longer than they should. But you can do a little something to counteract the negative without moving away from your chair, said Dr. Milady Murphy.
Here’s how you do the chair squat:
- While sitting in a chair, place your hands firmly on the chair to outside of your hips
- Widen your feet hip-width apart
- Push up and shift your weight onto your heels
- Slowly sit back, shift your weight back at a 45-degree angle and keep your head neutral
- Repeat for five to 10 repetitions for one to three sets
If at any time you experience any pain, stop the exercise. If pain persists, consult with a doctor.