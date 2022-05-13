Your Personal Best: Brain Foods

Foods and nutrients that are good for our heart are also good for our brain, according to the American Brain Foundation.

Dr. Milady Murphy says foods that are high in vitamins, minerals and fiber like fruits and vegetables alongside lean proteins like coldwater fish and legumes are good for your brain, too.

Using good fats in meal preparation, such as olive oil, and adding nuts to our daily diet as snack food, such as walnuts and almonds, are also great ways to keep your brain active and healthy.

“Good nutrition along with staying active physically, mentally and socially not only is good for our overall and heart health, but it slows down cognitive decline as we age,” Murphy said.

If you’re not sure how to integrate these nutrients into your daily diet, talk with your physician about working with a registered dietician.