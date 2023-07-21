Your Personal Best: Aspertame

There’s been much discussion lately on the findings by the World Health Organization on the artificial sweetener known as aspartame.

Studies have shown that when ingested, aspartame breaks down in several ways. The first is formaldehyde which can cause disruption in the liver and increased toxicity.

Secondly, it affects the brain and increases the amount of stress hormone in the body known as cortisol. The results: anxiety, depression, and stress is increased along with cognition problems and memory. It may even increase the risk of headaches and migraine.

It’s important to work with your physician if your susceptible to some of the side effects of aspartame or other sweeteners. The key is to keep moderation in mind.