Your Personal Best: Antioxidants

During cold and flu season it’s important that you get plenty of nutrients in your diet, especially foods high in antioxidants known as flavonoids, said Dr. Milady Murphy.

These plant-based nutrients are found in fruits like citrus, berries and apples. In vegetables, they’re found in dark green vegetables like kale, broccoli and lettuce.

“These antioxidants work at the cellular level to build up the immune system during the cold and flu season,” Murphy said.

Adequate nutrition alongside physical activity, frequent hand-washing and getting enough sleep are all imperative to staying healthy. In addition, talk to your doctor about any additional measures you can take.